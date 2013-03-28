Anne Elster

Unf.

Anne Elster
Anne Elster
  • Save
Unf. digital vector illustration typography
Download color palette

Playing around with Layer Styles in Illustrator. Font used is Baskerville. Probably because I am currently reading "The Hound of the Baskervilles".
Created a leather texture from scratch and tried to give it some dirt/used appearance, using brushes.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Anne Elster
Anne Elster

More by Anne Elster

View profile
    • Like