Shuttermuse - Logo Sketch

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
been asked by Dan Carr to create a bad-ass looking elephant for his professional photography business, in your not-so-typical-simplified logo style: preferably in the style of some previous animal sketches like the Silverback I've done some year ago. Though this one might pose a fat-ass challenge, because he not only asked for a more detailed illustrated logo, but he also wants aperture blades appearing somewhere in the ears area of the elephant.
Obviously this sketch needs some refinements in the ears area, feeth, tail, tooth and more. Though there's a billion of elephants out there, I'm happy with the overall pose. But hey, how many poses can an elephant take anyway :)
Guess I always need a challenge or two to pull myself through the next round of things. I could definitely go on for hours and hours here just to refine it to the bones. Guess I need a sack of new Microns!
If you're interested, check my prev sketch of Wessy the dog.