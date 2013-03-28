Chad Mueller

Trip What Coach Screen

Chad Mueller
Chad Mueller
  • Save
Trip What Coach Screen ios app design coach ui
Download color palette

My first real app that I was involved in, I designed the coach screens and made some slight UI improvements of the detail screen. Download the free TripWhat app at http://tripwhat.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Chad Mueller
Chad Mueller

More by Chad Mueller

View profile
    • Like