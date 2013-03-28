Adam Whitcroft

Pigeon Icon Process

icon pigeon flat process sketch illustration
One of the projects at the office hackathon today needed a pigeon icon in a hurry.

Here's a quick GIF put together showing the steps. The way I design icons is generally pretty much the same:

Sketch > Base shapes > New instance > Iterate.

I've found a pretty good system is to continually make copies and refine those - rather than working on a single version of the icon.

Simple. Quick. Fun.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
