Jonathan Yap

Tronsquare logo v4.0

Jonathan Yap
Jonathan Yap
  • Save
Tronsquare logo v4.0 icon app brand logo
Download color palette

Reconstructed logo of Tronsquare. Now with more glow. :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Jonathan Yap
Jonathan Yap

More by Jonathan Yap

View profile
    • Like