Fabienne Pimenta

Icon

Fabienne Pimenta
Fabienne Pimenta
  • Save
Icon icon ui ux ios iphone ipad book paper app design clip psd
Download color palette

This is my first icon! It's for my app — gugudada :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Fabienne Pimenta
Fabienne Pimenta

More by Fabienne Pimenta

View profile
    • Like