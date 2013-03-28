Dan Cassaro

Wood burner

Dan Cassaro
Dan Cassaro
  • Save
Wood burner
Download color palette

Lettering and logos for Field & Stream's "Old School Issue." My piece was burned onto wood and then photographed.

See the whole project/spread here: http://youngjerks.com/#/field-and-stream/

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Dan Cassaro
Dan Cassaro

More by Dan Cassaro

View profile
    • Like