Github Showcase

Today, we released a little app at Hull. It's a showcase of Github projects for an organization or a user, all in Javascript and based on Aura JS. You can read more about it on our blog post.

You can fork it and use it on your own github account.

By the way, we have planned to add more widgets as soon as possible.

Live example

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
