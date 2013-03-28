Micah Rich

The Nature of Inspiration

The Nature of Inspiration
Finally added a new blog post, about the last three weeks and my lack of motivation. I have to admit, I quite like this first-line technique, it came out pretty nice. And that particular photo was from my iPhone. And I mostly wrote this shit on an iPad in the park, now that I'm thinking of it. But the story is hopefully kind of interesting, so go read it.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
