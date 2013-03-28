Tad Carpenter

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Brand Support Image airplane businessman buildings color smart phone clean illustration night workers
Working on a rebrand and creating a few support images to go along with the concept. Not sure which direction they will ultimately choose but I'm having some fun exploring.

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
