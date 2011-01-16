Grant Hutchinson

LittleIpsum Selection Menu

I decided to mock up my concept for LittleIpsum’s proposed selection interface in situ. I am assuming that the existing menu items aren’t going anywhere.

Rebound of
LittleIpsum Selection Interface
