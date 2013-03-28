Ashung Hung

Free Credit Card Icons In China

Ashung Hung
Ashung Hung
  • Save
Free Credit Card Icons In China icon psd card china
Download color palette

PSD here: http://fav.me/d5zji3k

Some credit card, payment, bank icon in china.
Psd file aslo include dark and light version. I make these icon in my way, one layer but two style.
Download and check the "Readme" layer group. : )

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Ashung Hung
Ashung Hung

More by Ashung Hung

View profile
    • Like