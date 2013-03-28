Joachim Roschka

KBN Logo Design

Joachim Roschka
Joachim Roschka
  • Save
KBN Logo Design logo logodesign real estate agency
Download color palette

Logo for a real estate agency from Berlin. The blue part of the "K" stands for a roof and the green circle for the comprehensive service.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Joachim Roschka
Joachim Roschka

More by Joachim Roschka

View profile
    • Like