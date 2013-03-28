Alexander Pankratov

[GIF] Toolbar Styling

Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov
  • Save
[GIF] Toolbar Styling gif animated
Download color palette

Three subtle variations of the toolbar styling, compared back to back. More on this here.

Your pick?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov

More by Alexander Pankratov

View profile
    • Like