Sharity Project Presentation sharity charity circle project
Every project on www.yoursharity.com is presented in the form of a circle. A colored bar around the circle shows the current process of each project. If people have donated all the stuff, the project ends and is presented as "successfully completed".

Check it out on www.yoursharity.com

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
