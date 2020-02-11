Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Better Logo Concepts

Better Logo Concepts
Some unused concepts from Better's brand exploration. Some favorites included the top left, B tree, and setting sun.

The final and current logo drew inspiration from the nest balancing on a branch. We teamed up with Alex Gorbunov to create the animation seen here.

If you're a freelancer, Better was created to help you save all while making sure your quarterly taxes are covered, and paid. You can join the waitlist for early access here.

