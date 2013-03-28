Stefano Slomma

Foco alle Nane

Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma
  • Save
Foco alle Nane logo mark duck fire
Download color palette

Logo I did a couple of years ago for a mountain bike group

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma

More by Stefano Slomma

View profile
    • Like