Stanley Yang

UI Kit of corrugated paper style

Stanley Yang
Stanley Yang
  • Save
UI Kit of corrugated paper style kit loveui corrugated paper
Download color palette

Please allow me to rebound Mike's great work, which really gives me the inspiration. @Mike http://dribbble.com/creativemints
I like the texture and color of corrugated paper very much. This homework of LOVEUI.CN is finished in 21st, Feburary.：）

Ui kit
Rebound of
Ui Kit
By Mike | Creative Mints
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Stanley Yang
Stanley Yang

More by Stanley Yang

View profile
    • Like