Yeeeesss!
This is the Yes/Yes button. It doesn’t have No option because it does not support negativity. The YES button measures your amount of happiness and pleasure. If it’s on minimum you’re in danger, so start enjoying in life immediately.
Maximum pleasure allowed :)

Rebound of
Yes or No? v.2
By geometrieva
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
