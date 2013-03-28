Jeroen Wellens

Handcut Sketch Herring Party

Handcut Sketch Herring Party sketch concept silkscreen design herring party wegener hand paper cut paper cutting stop motion art invitation hilton amsterdam
Hand carved papercut sketch for the herring party of Hilton Amsterdam and Wegener BV. I made a little raw stop motion film of the cutting and sketch process, see it here

The end result would be a limited silkscreen invitation for the Herring Party 2012 in Hilton Amsterdam.

