Biljana Galapcheva

Frequency generator

Biljana Galapcheva
Biljana Galapcheva
  • Save
Frequency generator button ui design on-off onoff icon interface square game
Download color palette

Inspired by this two beautiful icons

@MVBen. http://dribbble.com/shots/794473-Video
@Nina Geometrieva. http://dribbble.com/shots/805972-Yes-No-3

I decided as an exercise to make my own. When I finished, the icon reminded me of a game that I played (Silent hill) and on a radio in the game that helped me to notice the creatures so ...
In honor of silent hill here is the frequency generator :)
Hope you like it ...

185aea68653ac934d5f67c01ba6c477b
Rebound of
Video
By MVBen
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Biljana Galapcheva
Biljana Galapcheva

More by Biljana Galapcheva

View profile
    • Like