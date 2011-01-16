Johnny Slocum

phantasy franks logo option 1

Johnny Slocum
Johnny Slocum
  • Save
phantasy franks logo option 1
Download color palette

Working on a logo for my friend who just purchased a hotdog cart. I get paid in hotdogs.

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Johnny Slocum
Johnny Slocum

More by Johnny Slocum

View profile
    • Like