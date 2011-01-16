Rowan Manning

My Latest Website Overhaul

My Latest Website Overhaul
I redesigned my website in the last couple of days, I'm quite pleased with the result and will be iterating on it in the coming months.

The rebuild also allowed me to try some cool things with webfonts and css transforms!

(Note: I can't claim credit for the icons, they're part of the awesome set here)

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
