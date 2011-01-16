Ross Moody

Say What You Mean, Mean What You Say

Ross Moody
Ross Moody
  • Save
Say What You Mean, Mean What You Say typography quote 55 his script buttermilk screen print print say what you mean blue 2-color type black
Download color palette

I believe this quote is from Lewis Carroll. Either way, I really like it and made some wallpapers available at www.55his.com/wallpaper-say

Ross Moody
Ross Moody

More by Ross Moody

View profile
    • Like