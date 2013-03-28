Peter Hammarstrand

Blow

Peter Hammarstrand
Peter Hammarstrand
  • Save
Blow graphic design print digital art
Download color palette

EP/single Art Work for noisepop/shoegaze band.

Listen to the noise here:
https://soundcloud.com/dive-honey

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Peter Hammarstrand
Peter Hammarstrand

More by Peter Hammarstrand

View profile
    • Like