Puzzle Craft alternative icons

DEVELOPER

Ars Thanea Games

PUBLISHER

Chillingo/EA

Some villagers have started a new settlement and they've put you in charge. In Puzzle Craft you take control

of an entire populace and must help them grow their settlement into a bustling city! To do this you will need to farm, mine, collect taxes, hire workers and more. Blending two forms of gameplay for the first time, Puzzle Craft is as unique as it is addicting.

AWESOME FEATURES

★ Part town building sim, part match-three puzzler, Puzzle Craft blends two

gameplay modes together for the first time ever.

★ Incredibly deep gameplay, there's always something to do!

★ Craft tools to aid with farming and mining.

★ Hire villagers to help out around the settlement.

★ Create special buildings to increase productivity!

★ Universal build; plays great on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.