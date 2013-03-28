Puzzle Craft alternative icons

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DEVELOPER
Ars Thanea Games
PUBLISHER
Chillingo/EA
DOWNLOAD: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/puzzle-craft/id489178757?mt=8
FEATURED AS NEW AND NOTEWORTHY ON THE APP STORE
Some villagers have started a new settlement and they've put you in charge. In Puzzle Craft you take control
of an entire populace and must help them grow their settlement into a bustling city! To do this you will need to farm, mine, collect taxes, hire workers and more. Blending two forms of gameplay for the first time, Puzzle Craft is as unique as it is addicting.
AWESOME FEATURES
★ Part town building sim, part match-three puzzler, Puzzle Craft blends two
gameplay modes together for the first time ever.
★ Incredibly deep gameplay, there's always something to do!
★ Craft tools to aid with farming and mining.
★ Hire villagers to help out around the settlement.
★ Create special buildings to increase productivity!
★ Universal build; plays great on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.