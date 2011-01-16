Kelby Garside

Stanton & Novelty logo

Kelby Garside
Kelby Garside
  • Save
Stanton & Novelty logo logo
Download color palette

Any opinions? Trying to create a more professional, traditional image. The logo will be able to work on both the new website and any paper based communication.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Kelby Garside
Kelby Garside

More by Kelby Garside

View profile
    • Like