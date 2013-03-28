John Mauro

Chat

John Mauro
John Mauro
  • Save
Chat flat minimal ios sketch iphone mobile chat money ui ux experiment receipt
Download color palette

Working on a chat app concept with a simple UX to make sending money to friends easy. For the options on the left, imagine a fun pop up animation -- like *bloop* *bloop* *bloop*.

real pixels

@johnamauro

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
John Mauro
John Mauro

More by John Mauro

View profile
    • Like