Comb Overview v2

So a lot has changed here:
➜ I decided to go with a dark UI instead of a light one.
➜ The dashboards button has been changed to the sites button (where you would select the site you wanted to view the data for).
➜ The graph has been switched for bars, the text is bigger (thanks for the feedback @Ari) and there is now an option to switch between daily data and monthly data.
➜ I have added a "Real Time" visitors monitor. The circle fills proportionately to the maximum number of visitors you've received that week.
· · · ·
Attachment has the @2x.
Any and all feedback is appreciated and taken into consideration. Thanks guys ☺