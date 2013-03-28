Comb Overview v2

So a lot has changed here:

➜ I decided to go with a dark UI instead of a light one.

➜ The dashboards button has been changed to the sites button (where you would select the site you wanted to view the data for).

➜ The graph has been switched for bars, the text is bigger (thanks for the feedback @Ari) and there is now an option to switch between daily data and monthly data.

➜ I have added a "Real Time" visitors monitor. The circle fills proportionately to the maximum number of visitors you've received that week.

Attachment has the @2x.

Any and all feedback is appreciated and taken into consideration. Thanks guys ☺