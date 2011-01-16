Penny Tselikis

Ai Indianapolis Student Portal Concept

web art institute graphic college website portal html css student
This is a snippet of a re-design of the Art Institute of Indianapolis student web portal. It was initially developed for my web authoring course, but I've recently decided to work towards completing the project for my portfolio.

Posted on Jan 16, 2011
