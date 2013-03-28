Scott Horsfall

Portfolio 2.0

Sneak peak of my refined portfolio site coming this week!

My current portfolio is up for FITC's "Best Canadian Student Website" award, you can vote for the People's Choice Award over at http://fitc.ca/awards/peoples-choice-award/

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
