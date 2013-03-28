ericstrenger

Icons (Educational Value vs. Fun Factor)

This is for app reviews. It's not easy trying to represent 'Educational Value' vs. 'Fun Factor'. Original concepts were a book or a brain, vs. sports ball or joystick...

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
