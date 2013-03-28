Nate Bear

Sherbet WiP: Cyborg Whale detail

Sherbet WiP: Cyborg Whale detail wip whales cartoon
See the whole work in progress on my Behance. http://be.net/wip/102079/207357

I love this new feature on there. Fun to see other artists' processes and to get feedback from other artists. Speaking of, you have any?

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
