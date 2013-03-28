Drew Straton

FirstShot.gif

FirstShot.gif ui ux mobile navigation app gif
My first Shot!

Wanted to show some UI elements I'm working on for an insurance company's mobile site, while also adding a little hidden shout out to Kyle Lambert.

(I did loose a bit of the detail with the .gif, but worth the fun)

Thanks again Kyle, its great to be on Dribbble!

-Drew

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
