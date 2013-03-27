Melissa

Canon t3i DSLR as a Camera App

Melissa
Melissa
  • Save
Canon t3i DSLR as a Camera App illustrator vector camera app ios canon dslr icon lens lenses iphone cam ipad design inspiration photo apple hd retina
Download color palette

Made just for fun, I wanted to play with the idea of cell phones being able to take dslr quality photos. This icon is entirely made in Illustrator. Thank you Abi http://dribbble.com/cream5 for the dribbble invite!

Melissa
Melissa

More by Melissa

View profile
    • Like