Ty Dale™

Shorts Collaboration

Ty Dale™
Ty Dale™
  • Save
Shorts Collaboration shorts storys print magazine joyelle komierowski tyler dale
Download color palette

Heres the center of the magazine that Joyelle Komierowski and I worked on for a print project at school.

Here is a link to the finished project
http://bit.ly/10eB98y

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Ty Dale™
Ty Dale™

More by Ty Dale™

View profile
    • Like