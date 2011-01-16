LittleIpsum Selection Interface

Earlier today, Dustin Senos requested some feedback on a proposed UI for his nifty LittleIpsum utility. The problem involves how you might simplify and streamline the way specific chunks of faux-Latin text can be selected via the menubar item.

My suggestion was to represent the various bits of text (words, sentences, and paragraphs) as blocks, similar to the way you would abstractly ‘Greek’ text in a layout. By dragging the cursor through the ‘text blocks’, you immediately see the amount of text being generated and placed on the clipboard.