Chad Michael Studio

Doublewide Bar

Chad Michael Studio
Chad Michael Studio
  • Save
Doublewide Bar new york bar logo design chad michael grunge texture
Download color palette

Logo done for a NY bar when I worked at Tractorbeam design in Dallas, TX

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Chad Michael Studio
Chad Michael Studio
Spirits, smoke, and specialty goods.

More by Chad Michael Studio

View profile
    • Like