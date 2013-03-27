Hiker Sketch

Mark Jooste

Well the Logs didn't make the cut after all....(no pun intended) As the company selling the brand has a new taget. (hikers and hunters) Here is a quick sketch it did for a concept. Hopefully this makes the cut.

Any feedback would be much appreciated.

Thanks!

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
