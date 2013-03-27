Jarek Pulit

Blast Off

A collaboration between my friend Mike Argento and myself. I had asked him to compose a short musical score that I could develop a story and animation to. The only guidelines were that it had to be around 30 seconds long.

Video

Created in AI & PS. Animated in Fl & AE.
Thanks to Footage Island for the film grain effect.

Rebound of
Takeoff 3
By Jarek Pulit
