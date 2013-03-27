Sara Fowler

smoking hawt/nibbles

Sara Fowler
Sara Fowler
  • Save
smoking hawt/nibbles hand type typography black and white letters doodles
Download color palette

some old type sketches found in the darkest corner of the comp.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Sara Fowler
Sara Fowler

More by Sara Fowler

View profile
    • Like