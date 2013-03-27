Steve Bargas

TEXAS STEAK

Steve Bargas
Steve Bargas
Hire Me
  • Save
TEXAS STEAK steak texas meat texas steak texas size tejas grill austin t-bone beef amarillo dallas food
Download color palette

A quick illustration to get the creative juices flowing. YAY TEXAS!!!

Steve Bargas
Steve Bargas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Steve Bargas

View profile
    • Like