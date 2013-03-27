Lukasz Traczуk

Drift Team Truck dacal

Lukasz Traczуk
Lukasz Traczуk
  • Save
Drift Team Truck dacal sticker skull pinup drift
Download color palette

It's a part of vinyl sticker on a huge, drift racing team truck.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Lukasz Traczуk
Lukasz Traczуk

More by Lukasz Traczуk

View profile
    • Like