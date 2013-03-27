Camilo Rojas

Typography As Experiment Camilo Rojas

Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas
  • Save
Typography As Experiment Camilo Rojas progress syringes needles typography
Download color palette

working on "VIDA" by Camilo Rojas in collaboration with Vlopz
24" x 48" | 950 Syringes & Needles on Board

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas

More by Camilo Rojas

View profile
    • Like