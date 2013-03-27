Matt Kirkland

Barrio.mx logo sketch

Matt Kirkland
Matt Kirkland
  • Save
Barrio.mx logo sketch logo barrio geometric triangles b rejected
Download color palette

Rejected by the client, but I still like it. Logo sketch for http://barrio.mx, a review site for Baja California.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Matt Kirkland
Matt Kirkland

More by Matt Kirkland

View profile
    • Like