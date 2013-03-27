Ricky Synnot

Pricing Table

Ricky Synnot
Ricky Synnot
  • Save
Pricing Table everguide promote pricing table start green australia yellow gold event
Download color palette

The beginnings of a pricing table that precedes our main web form. Working with FS Albert is interesting - really clean for this kind of work, and it has a great tone.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Ricky Synnot
Ricky Synnot

More by Ricky Synnot

View profile
    • Like