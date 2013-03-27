David Crow

Ghost Crystals

Although extremely delicate, ghost crystals are very useful to any adventurer looking to go unseen.

Ghost crystals will be an item in my drinking adventure board game likely used to escape from a fight, or to travel quickly across the board.

