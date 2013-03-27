Jennifer Hood
Polaroid Vector App Icon

Polaroid Vector App Icon flash button instagram vector icon app polaroid photo camera photography snapshot lens
Not actually for Polaroid - for a friend's b-day branding...

Posted on Mar 27, 2013
