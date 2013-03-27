Linda Nakanishi

2013 Logo refresh

Linda Nakanishi
Linda Nakanishi
  • Save
2013 Logo refresh logos origami paper letters
Download color palette

I decided to simplify my logo and update the colour palette to a fun spring colour for 2013

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Linda Nakanishi
Linda Nakanishi

More by Linda Nakanishi

View profile
    • Like