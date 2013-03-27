Benjamin Rogers

Experience (In-Store)

Benjamin Rogers
Benjamin Rogers
  • Save
Experience (In-Store) ios app mobile
Download color palette

Design work showcasing an in-store experience for a potential client. Some elements withheld (ie: branding) to protect the innocent. ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Benjamin Rogers
Benjamin Rogers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Benjamin Rogers

View profile
    • Like